WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Thursday reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and four new deaths. The death count is at 739.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 25,097 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 14,104 cases and 427 deaths; Monroe County has 9,835 cases and 272 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed there were 3,028 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 941,439.

Vaccine distribution

This week, a total of 3,699,180 doses will have been allocated through March 6:

— 336,870 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.

— 189,410 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, of the 3,699,180 doses allocated through March 6, we have administered 2,666,598 doses total through March 3:

— First/single doses, 85 percent (1,840,397 administered of 2,172,935 allocated)

— Second doses, 54 percent (826,201 administered of 1,526,245 allocated)

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data

There are 1,648 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 357 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,200 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25, 2020. However, the current 14-day average is now also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Feb. 19–Feb. 25, stood at 6.3%.

As of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, there were 50 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 24,219 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home, even if fully vaccinated. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 112,743 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 636 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,915,271 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 67,544 resident cases of COVID-19, and 13,291 cases among employees, for a total of 80,835 at 1,562 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 12,565 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 25,032 of our total cases are among health care workers.