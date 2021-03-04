🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man has been taken into custody in North Carolina in connection with a hit-and-run during a pursuit earlier this month that left a woman with her leg amputated.

Unique Levon Jones, 29, was taken into custody in North Carolina on Thursday, according to a post from the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department Facebook page. Jones’ arrest comes after a collaboration between city police and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Unit.

Jones was wanted in connection with a hit-and-run accident on Feb. 10, during which Angela Velazquez, 38, was struck by a vehicle as she was crossing East Northampton Street at South Main Street.

Velazquez had her right leg amputated and sustained severe injuries to her left leg during the accident and has had to undergo a number of surgeries at Hershey Medical Center.

Police said at the time of the accident that the accident occurred while police were pursuing the vehicle, which had been stolen.

Police attempted to pull the vehicle over at South Empire Street, which had three people in it at the time. A strong odor of marijuana was emanating from the vehicle.

After the driver exited the vehicle, a passenger jumped into the driver’s seat and sped away, resulting in the pursuit.

Officers lost sight of the vehicle on Stanton Street, but later learned it stopped at South Sherman and East Northampton to let a passenger out.

The vehicle then headed west on East Northampton and attempted to go around a car, striking Velazquez.

Wilkes-Barre Police say that investigative techniques led to Jones being identified as the individual responsible for the incident, and a warrant was issued on charges of aggravated assault and related charges stemming from the theft of the vehicle, along with reckless endangerment to the public and aggravated assault of Velazquez.

Jones was also wanted on parole violations out of New York State.

He is currently locked up in North Carolina awaiting extradition.

City police are still calling the case an ongoing investigation and are asking anyone with information contact them at 570-208-4200 or by dialing 911.

Velazquez, a mother of five, does not have health insurance, and a GoFundMe was set up to help pay for her medical expenses. Her sister, Barbara McLean, told the Times Leader that, while she has a long road to recovery ahead of her, her spirits are good and the important thing is that she’s alive.