WILKES-BARRE — After taking 2020 off due to the pandemic, the Fine Arts Fiesta will be back in 2021, according to an announcement made Thursday evening.

The Fine Arts Fiesta will be coming back through a “safety-minded Presentation of the Arts 2021,” to be held between May 14 and 16. The event will follow CDC guidelines regarding masking, sanitizing and social distancing, according to a release from the organization.

Some changes will be made, due to the pandemic, as this year’s fiesta will have no children’s activities, live entertainment or juried art exhibits.

But it will feature an Artists’ Market and exhibitions by the Wyoming Valley Art League, Verve Vertu and the Wyoming Valley Bonsai Society.

According to the release, the augmented Fine Arts Fiesta is being held as an opportunity for “the arts community to embrace an inspire our regional community as we safely work our way back to normalcy.”

Additionally, the Fiesta will not have a food court, and the organization is instead encouraging people to patronize the downtown restaurants for takeout.