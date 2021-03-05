🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Motorists are urged to find an alternate route next week when utility work is scheduled for busy North River Street.

UGI Utilities Inc. said, weather permitting, it will perform maintenance work on its natural gas facilities on North River Street between Maple and Chestnut streets starting at 6 a.m. on March 8. One lane will be closed for the work to be done around-the-clock. Flaggers will direct traffic during construction that is expected to be finished on March 11.

UGI said significant traffic delays are expected and bus routes will be affected. Parking will also be restricted.

The utility said it recognizes the construction will inconvenience people, but the work will be done quickly as possible.