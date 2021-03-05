🔊 Listen to this

FAIRVIEW TWP. — A Plains Township man was charged with corrupting the morals of a teenage girl by sending her pictures of his genitals and taking the teen to his apartment without her parents permission.

Francis Kane, 32, of Hudson Street, sent pictures of his genitals to the girl via Snapchat, as well as another picture of him lying on a bed with his shirt pulled up, according to court records.

Police in court records say Kane further sent the girl a picture of a woman in lingerie laying on her stomach with her hands bound behind her back, and a video of two topless women that shifts to a man cutting off another man’s head.

Also allegedly sent to the girl from Kane was a cartoon meme of rolling up a crying female in a blanket with an image of a man having sexual intercourse with the rolled up woman.

The girl’s mother reported to police the images and video Kane allegedly sent to her daughter in December 2019. Police said the girl’s cell phone was examined at the state police Computer Crime Lab.

Police allege Kane took the girl to his apartment, where she claimed they watched movies. She stayed overnight and slept on a couch and Kane slept in his bedroom before he called her an Uber to take her to a friend’s house, the complaint says.

The girl’s mother did not give Kane permission to take her daughter to his apartment, the complaint says.

Kane was charged with two counts of corruption of minors. He was released on $10,000 unsecured bail after he was arraigned by Senior District Judge James Tupper.