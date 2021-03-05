🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police arrested a Hanover Township man they say waved a firearm inside a residence yelling, “Where’s the weed, who got my weed?”

In arresting Jimmy Lee Foster, 40, at a residence on Grove Street Thursday, city police recovered a firearm he allegedly stole from a man on East Grove Street in Edwardsville hours earlier, according to court records.

Foster, of South Main Street, was arraigned Friday by District Judge Matthew C. Christopher in Luzerne County Central Court on separate criminal complaints.

City police charged Foster with two counts of illegal possession of a firearm, and one count each of receiving stolen property, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Edwardsville police charged Foster with aggravated assault and theft.

Foster was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $35,000 total bail.

According to the criminal complaints:

Edwardsville police responded to a residence on East Grove Street at about 2:15 a.m. Thursday when William Giddings reported Foster had stolen his Taurus handgun. Giddings told police he placed the firearm on a stove when he heard banging on a rear door.

Giddings claimed he let Foster, his friend, inside but later discovered the firearm missing and Foster running away.

Giddings told police, the complaint says, he chased Foster who aimed the firearm at him.

Police in Edwardsville entered the firearm as stolen in a law enforcement database.

Hours later, city police responded to a residence on Grove Street just after 5 p.m. Thursday for a report a man threatening people with a firearm.

Officers encountered Foster outside the residence.

Foster quickly placed his hand inside a coat pocket and turned around in an attempt to run inside the residence.

Officers struggled with Foster as he refused to remove his hands from his coat pockets, the complaints say.

After Foster was handcuffed, officers allegedly found a loaded Taurus 9mm with 17 rounds from his coat pocket.

A resident of the Grove Street home told police Foster was under the influence of marijuana and waved the firearm while yelling, “Where’s the weed, who got my weed?” the complaint says.