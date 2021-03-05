🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Friday reported 68 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and two new deaths. The death count is at 741.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 25,165 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 14,157 cases and 426 deaths; Monroe County has 9,885 cases and 272 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed there were 2,757 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 944,196.

Vaccine distribution

This week, a total of 3,699,180 doses will have been allocated through March 6:

— 336,870 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.

— 189,410 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, of the 3,699,180 doses allocated through March 6, we have administered 2,777,440 doses total through March 4:

— First/single doses, 88 percent (1,909,291 administered of 2,172,935 allocated)

— Second doses, 57 percent (868,149 administered of 1,526,245 allocated)

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data

There are 1,628 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 350 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,200 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25, 2020. However, the current 14-day average is now also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Feb. 19–Feb. 25, stood at 6.3%.

As of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, March 4, there were 43 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 24,262 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home, even if fully vaccinated. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 113,098 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 636 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,926,038 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 67,687 resident cases of COVID-19, and 13,381 cases among employees, for a total of 81,068 at 1,561 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 12,611 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 25,126 of our total cases are among health care workers.