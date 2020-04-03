Hazleton mayor forces social distancing and imposes curfew due to coronavirus

Due to rising coronavirus cases in Hazleton, city Mayor Jeff Cusat has imposed a curfew starting at 8 p.m. Saturday and other measures to force social distancing.

The move comes a day after Cusat and area legislators and health care officials issued an alert that accelerating cases and other dynamics have made the city a Luzerne County coronavirus hotspot.

“The spread of this pandemic and potential risks to the city of Hazleton are just too great not to take these actions,” Cusat said in a release.

The curfew prohibits people from being on public streets or places between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., including driving on city-owned streets.

He also is banning:

• Any public gathering of more than four people who are not immediate relatives.

• More than four non-family members inside vehicles parked or stopped within the city.

• Non-relatives standing less than six feet apart from each other outside their homes.

In addition, any businesses deemed non-essential by Gov. Tom Wolf must close immediately if they have not already.

The city will enforce these provisions and issue summary citations for offenses, he said, noting he has asked surrounding municipalities to enact similar measures, if allowable by law, to “remain consistent” regionally.

Cusat said state code grants him the power during a state of emergency to limit activities “reasonably believed to cause a clear and present danger to the preservation of life, health, property and public peace.”

“I do not take these powers lightly,” he wrote.

Cusat said he deeply cares about city residents and is trying to protect them, and many have disregarded prior emergency health directions. Officials are concerned continued physical mingling of residents will cause too many people to get sick around the same time, overwhelming the health care system and expanding the disease spread.

