Luzerne County election board meeting must be rescheduled for second time

Luzerne County’s Election Board meeting must be rescheduled a second time due to a problem with the legal advertising.

Originally set for Wednesday, the meeting was moved to Thursday on the recommendation of the county law office because no legal advertisement was placed disclosing the session would be held virtually.

But county Councilman Walter Griffith pointed out the resulting legal advertisement, stating the meeting would be online-only contains “16” before the 4:30 p.m. meeting start and other errors.

Griffith said he was “very disappointed in our ability to perform a simple task” of placing a correct legal advertisement in a newspaper conforming to state Sunshine Law requirements for election board meetings.

Thursday’s meeting “should and must” be cancelled again, Griffith said.

“The County Board of Elections and Bureau of Elections is not only allowing the elections to be performed in a sloppy and inaccurate manner by allowing absentee ballots of our military to be destroyed and discarded, but also is allowing the county to be the laughing stock due to the constant display of our incompetence,” Griffith wrote in an email to the board and Chief Solicitor Romilda Crocamo.

After flagging the first issue with legal advertising involving the virtual notice requirement, Crocamo had said Tuesday her office would approve all election board legal notices and advertisements going forward to ensure they meet legal mandates. However, she noted the election bureau will remain responsible for the publishing of the notices.

Crocamo said Wednesday her office had approved a legal advertisement with the correct time for Thursday’s meeting, and she was in the process of reviewing why an incorrect one was sent for publication.

In an email she later sent to Griffith, Crocamo said her office had reviewed a revised a meeting announcement and forwarded a “marked up/red line version” to the election bureau for its final review and approval.

“Inadvertently, the marked up/red line version was forwarded to the newspaper by the election bureau,” Crocamo said. “This is a new responsibility that we took on. We will now make sure that prior to the distribution of the notice to the newspaper, my office will review the final proof.”

Crocamo said she was in error and accepts full responsibility. She also agreed the notice, as printed, was not sufficient and that the meeting must be rescheduled.

Griffith has previously pointed out other election board meetings were not properly advertised this year and described the latest example as “more incompetence regarding Sunshine Laws.”

In addition to adding a “16” before the time, the new legal advertisement said the meeting will be “helpheld” online and that the link to view the meeting can be found on “ourthe” county website.

Griffith also argued the legal advertisement must provide other information about the virtual meeting to comply with public meeting law, including virtual phone information for those without computers to attend.

