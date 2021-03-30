🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — One man was arrested on felony drug charges after a traffic stop initiated Friday morning resulted in the discovery of fentanyl, crack cocaine and other illegal substances, state police said.

James Michael Hughes, 32, of Nanticoke was taken into custody just after 11 a.m. on Friday after he was pulled over by a state trooper.

According to the criminal complaint:

The stop was made by state police on East Main Street in Plains Township after a search was run concerning the registration number displayed on the vehicle, a Buick sedan. Officers learned that the number displayed on the vehicle was actually a registration number belonging to a Lincoln sedan.

Troopers identified the driver of the vehicle as Hughes via his Pennsylvania ID card. Hughes was later discovered to have a suspended driver’s license.

Hughes consented to a search of the vehicle, at which point troopers were able to locate five clear plastic bags containing suspected fentanyl, one small bag with suspected crack cocaine, one bag containing suspected marijuana and 84 suspected MDMA tablets.

In addition to the drugs, officers also seized a .44 caliber revolver and a 12-gauge semi-automatic shotgun from the vehicle.

According to the complaint, Hughes displayed visible signs of impairment and told troopers on scene that he had used heroin earlier in the day.

Hughes was taken into custody, and arraigned later Friday in front of Magisterial District Judge Michael G. Dotzel.

He was formally charged with three felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, as well as multiple misdemeanor offenses including intentional possession of a controlled substance, DUI: controlled substance and use of drug paraphernalia.

Hughes was lodged at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for failure to post $50,000 in bail, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 7.