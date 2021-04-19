🔊 Listen to this

HAZLETON — Former mayor and Congressman Lou Barletta Monday launched a new political action committee — ChangePA(C) — to highlight issues important to Pennsylvania and promote a change in the priorities of the Commonwealth.

But Barletta said he is not yet announcing his candidacy for governor.

The Republican said he will use the organization — found online at www.changepennsylvania.com — to elevate discussion of rebuilding the economy, making responsible use of our natural resources, combating illegal immigration, and supporting the men and women of law enforcement.

Barletta said he is still mulling a run for governor, but was quick to note that the PAC is not necessarily a precursor to him entering the gubernatorial campaign.

“This is not an announcement,” Barletta said. “I have been encouraged by folks across the Commonwealth to get involved. This PAC enables me to bring these issues into the conversation.”

Barletta said ChangePA9C) is an issues PAC that offers a platform for others to join. Barletta has been vocal in recent weeks regarding Gov. Wolf’s performance, citing the COVID-19 pandemic, the vaccine roll-out and the controversy surrounding the handling of nursing home patients.

Asked what his end goal is, Barletta said, “Basically, I’m answering those people who have been encouraging me for the past year to get involved. This is a step in that direction.

“It doesn’t mean I’m announcing for governor, but I’m not ruiling it out either,” he said. “People can look at this anyway they like. In the meantime, I’m still considering my candidacy for governor.”

Barletta said he intends to make a decision on running for governor within a few weeks.

Barletta said he will also focus on improving election integrity, rebuilding our infrastructure, improving public education, and fighting government waste.

Barletta said he is choosing to return to public dialogue after watching Gov. Tom Wolf’s failures of leadership over his term, but particularly in the wake of the botched responses to the coronavirus pandemic.

“As a lifelong Pennsylvanian, I’ve been disappointed in the leadership out of Harrisburg for the last eight years, but it’s been especially horrifying in the last year alone,” Barletta said. “Gov. Wolf’s handling of the coronavirus response has been shameful — COVID-positive patients were sent into nursing homes, the vaccine roll-out was a disaster, and businesses were crushed by draconian lock-downs. There is a real disconnect between the capital and everyday people and it must be repaired. People are demanding change in Harrisburg, and I’ve had a lot of encouragement to get involved.”

As mayor of Hazleton from 2000 to 2010, Barletta said he was the first mayor in the country to pass a local ordinance standing up against illegal immigration and was promptly sued by the ACLU.

Under his leadership, Barletta said Hazleton was recognized as one of the best-managed cities in the Commonwealth and Barletta was appointed to a United Nations panel on local authorities by former President George W. Bush.

Barletta served four terms in the U.S. House of Representatives in the former 11th District of Pennsylvania from 2011 to 2019, which he said solidified his reputation as a firm opponent of illegal immigration, but also as a leader in good government.

As a member of the Transportation and Infrastructure committee, Barletta said he saved taxpayers $4.4 billion through better use of federal real estate and more efficient management of office leases.

Barletta also said he was credited with saving federal funding for after school programs, which had been slated for elimination.

Barletta was one of the first members of the U.S. House of Representatives to endorse Donald Trump for president in 2015.

Barletta lives in Hazleton with his wife, Mary Grace, and they have four daughters and 10 grandchildren.