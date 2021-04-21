🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Wednesday showed 152 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and one new death. The death count is at 785.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 29,408 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 17,166 cases and 451 deaths; Monroe County has 13,225 cases and 297 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that as of Wednesday there were 4,602 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,118,470.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 9–April 15, stood at 9.6%.

Vaccine distribution

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday morning, April 21, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 43.9% of its eligible population, and the state ranks 11th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday morning, April 21, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Vaccine providers have administered 7,409,970 total vaccine doses as of Wednesday, April 21.

— 2,886,162 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 100,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

— 1,907,425 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

— 4,793,587 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 7,752,500 doses will have been allocated through April 24:

— 304,120 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.

— 268,010 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, we have administered 7,409,970 doses total through April 21:

— First/single doses: 4,793,587 administered

— Second doses: 2,616,383 administered

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data

There are 2,833 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 576 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

As of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, there were 60 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 25,827 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home, even if fully vaccinated. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 147,129 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,312,611 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 70,293 resident cases of COVID-19, and 14,652 cases among employees, for a total of 84,945 at 1,587 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,054 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 27,327 of our total cases are among health care workers.