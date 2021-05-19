🔊 Listen to this

Incumbents and newcomers prevailed in mayoral Primary races Tuesday night, securing their parties nominations to move onto the general election in the fall.

Two of the five mayors outpolled same party challengers, according to unofficial results provided by the Luzerne County Bureau of Elections.

Avoca Mayor Robert Mullen, a Democrat, received 361 votes and came out ahead of fellow Democrat John Boone with 298 votes.

In a similar contest between Democrats, Warrior Run Mayor Tom Shypulefski collected 34 votes and nudged out Richard Kratz Sr. with 33 votes.

There were no Republican mayoral candidates on the ballot in Avoca and Warrior Run. Mullen and Shypulefski will be unopposed on the Nov. 2 General Election ballot.

In Luzerne Republican Mayor James Keller was unopposed and received 109 votes. In November, Keller will face Democrat Walter Banicky, who received 182 votes.

The matchup in Plymouth will be Democrat Mayor Frank Coughlin Jr., against Republican Jonathan Edwards. Coughlin received 456 votes and Edwards, 105 votes.

Sugar Notch Mayor William Davis, a Republican, will go against Democrat Mario Fiorucci in November. Davis had 56 votes and Fiorucci, 53 votes.

Swoyersville featured the largest field with six mayoral candidates — five Democrats and one Republican.

Kathleen Breznay led the Democrats with 235 votes and will face Republican Russell Jones in the general election. Jones received 258 votes.

The other Democrats’ vote tallies were:

• Kelly Conner 226.

• Paula Schnelly 146.

• Deborah Layaou 89.

• Espy Williams 27.

In Duryea, Jeffrey Bauman was the top vote-getter among the three Democrats:

• Bauman 489.

• Michael McGlynn 307.

• Stanley Kapish III 104.

Democrats John Chernesky and Jeffrey Coslett faced off in the Kingston mayoral Primary. Coslett prevailed with 638 votes. Chernesky received 392 votes.

Robert Thompson Jr. was the only Republican mayoral candidate on the ballot in Kingston. He received 748 votes and will face Coslett in November.

The mayoral races in Freeland and Harveys Lake featured unopposed candidates on both ballots.

In Freeland Democrat Mary Lloyd and Republican Joseph Palko each received 152 votes.

In Harveys Lake, Republican Michael Rush had 301 votes to 160 for Democrat Denise Sult.