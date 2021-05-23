🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The annual Times Leader Blackout Bingo game has once again come to a close, and this year we’ve got three winners, dividing $750 between themselves.

Our winners for the Blackout Bingo this year are Joe Shedlock, of Nanticoke, William Salis, of Forty Fort, and Gloria Graboske, of Hunlock Creek.

Blackout Bingo was played over a series of weeks, with players cutting daily numbers out of the paper and affixing them to their Bingo card. The game was played until someone — or several someones in this case — managed to fill their whole card; hence, “blackout” bingo.

We caught up with two of our winners to see how they felt.

Graboske said she enjoyed playing along, and that she likes to enter a lot of contests like this.

“You never know if you’re gonna win or not, so you just try it,” she said. She told us that she tends to pick up the newspaper while out shopping and that she enjoys reading it.

Graboske said she wasn’t quite sure what she’d do with her $250 in winnings, but she said there are a “lot of possibilities.”

Shedlock, meanwhile, apparently already had some of his winnings spent; we talked to him after he went shopping with his winnings.

“I do it every year,” he said of the Blackout Bingo game. “It’s fun! It’s like a challenge. I’m retired and it’s something to do.”

Shedlock said he had even more fun spending the cash.

We were not able to get in touch with Salis.