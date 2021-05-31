🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — On Memorial Day, the Wolf Administration reminded Pennsylvanians that all businesses, events and venues can return to 100 percent capacity with the lifting of COVID-19 mitigation orders starting today, Monday, May 31, at 12:01 a.m.

The current order requiring masks for unvaccinated and partially vaccinated individuals will remain in place until June 28, or when 70 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older get their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, whichever comes first.

Additionally, individuals are still being required to wear a mask on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States, and in U.S. transportation hubs, such as airports and stations.

Individuals should still follow guidance at workplaces, local businesses, long-term care facilities, hospitals, prisons, and homeless shelters.

“We have made great strides throughout the commonwealth to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Gov. Wolf. “As we lift mitigation orders, it is important for eligible Pennsylvanians to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Getting vaccinated is our best defense against this virus and ensuring individuals and their loved ones remain safe as we reopen Pennsylvania.”

The Department of Health recommends that Pennsylvanians refer to CDC guidance and recommendations regarding ongoing COVID-19 safety measures and procedures.

Municipalities, businesses and school districts may continue implementing stricter mitigation efforts.

“Pennsylvanians are realizing that they have the power to stop COVID-19 and they are stepping up to get vaccinated,” said Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam. “Folks are taking the critical steps needed to put this pandemic behind us and lifting the mitigation measures should allow people to enjoy some of the activities they missed last year.”

All Pennsylvanians age 12 and older are eligible and encouraged to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine. People can find vaccination locations near them using Vaccines.gov, also known as Vaccine Finder.

Individuals also can text their zip code to GETVAX (438829) for English, or VACUNA (822862) for Spanish and receive three possible vaccination sites in their area.

Once the statewide masking order is lifted, Pennsylvania will continue to follow the CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.

