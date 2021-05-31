🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Monday showed Luzerne County with 6 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths. The death count is at 812.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 31,802 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 18,439 cases and 473 deaths; Monroe County has 14,697 cases and 317 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that as of Monday there were 315 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,202,179.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of May 14–May 20 stood at 4.5%.

Fully vaccinated people may choose not to wear a mask indoors or outdoors unless the business or organization requires it, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Vaccine distribution

According to the CDC, as of Saturday morning, May 29:

• Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 58 percent of its entire population, and the state ranks 9th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

• 53.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

• Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

• Vaccine providers have administered 10,520,581 total vaccine doses as of Saturday, May 29.

• 4,664,953 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 56,185 people per day receiving vaccinations.

• 1,578,335 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

• 6,243,288 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 10,749,200 doses will have been allocated through May 29:

• 297,520 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.

• 297,520 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, we have administered 10,520,581 doses total through May 29:

• First/single doses: 6,243,288 administered

• Second doses: 4,277,293 administered

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.