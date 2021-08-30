🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Three more meal distribution dates and locations were recently announced by Fork Over Love, a 501(c)(3) organization that distributes hot, chef-made meals provided by local restaurants to members of the community for free.

Since Fork Over Love was founded in January, the organization has distributed thousands of meals to those in need throughout communities all over Luzerne County.

The next three distribution dates on the organization’s schedule are:

• Tuesday, Aug. 31, 5 p.m.: Market Street Square/Train Station, 150 E. Northampton St., Wilkes-Barre (attendees are asked to enter the lot next to McDonald’s); sponsored by the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Luzerne County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

• Wednesday, Sept. 15, 5 p.m.: Kistler Elementary School, 301 Old River Rd., Wilkes-Barre.

• Saturday, Sept. 25, 12 p.m.: Children’s Service Center, 335 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre.

Anyone coming to the distribution is asked not to arrive early, as the meals will not be distributed until the start times listed. Meals will be served on a first come, first serve basis.

For more information or to donate, visit forkoverlove.org or call 570-331-8362.