HAZLETON — After canceling last year’s event due to the pandemic, the Senior Citizens Expo — hosted by state Rep. Tarah Toohil — will return on Thursday, Sept. 16.

The expo will take place from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Laurel Mall, 106 Laurel Mall Road, Hazle Township.

“After putting the expo on hold in 2020 because of COVID-19, my staff and I are excited to be able to welcome friends and neighbors to this year’s event,” said Rep. Toohil, R-Butler Township. “Our expos are always well attended, and we expect this one to be no different. We hope to see you there.”

The free event will feature dozens of exhibitors from nonprofit agencies; local, state and federal governments; and area businesses that will provide information on benefits and services available to older residents on a wide range of topics, including health care, insurance, nutrition and exercise, fire safety, financial planning, fraud protection, government and personal safety.

In addition, a number of health screenings will be offered, courtesy of area health care providers, including glucose and blood pressure. Flu shots and COVID vaccines will also be available.

The “Drop the Drugs Van” will be on-site for seniors to dispose of their unwanted or expired medications.

For more information, contact Rep. Toohil’s district office at 570-453-1344.