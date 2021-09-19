🔊 Listen to this

The latest winner of the TL Cares weekly $1,000 prize is quite familiar with the program. He knows several of the previous winners.

Charles Kirkutis, of Mountain Top, was getting the oil in his car changed when he learned he was randomly selected to win $1,000.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Kirkutis said. “I was flabbergasted.”

Kirkutis and his wife are subscribers to the Times Leader and never miss an edition.

“My wife gets the paper out of the tube every morning at 6 a.m.,” he said.

Subscribing to the Times Leader is the best and easiest way to take part in the TL Cares program. On Nov. 26 we will pick one lucky winner to receive $25,000.

As part of the program, weekly winners receive $1,000 and then are able to choose an area charity or nonprofit to receive a $1,000 donation from the Times Leader.

Kirkutis chose the Wyoming Valley Barbershop Harmony Chorus to receive the second $1,000. He has been a member of the chorus for about nine years.

Kirkutis being selected came at just the right time for him and the chorus.

The chorus has been off for just about two years due to the coronavirus pandemic and Kirkutis is currently dealing with some flood damage to his home due to the recent severe storms the area has seen.

This week’s winner

Name: Charles Kirkutis

Hometown: Mountain Top

What do you like most about the Times Leader?

“I like some of the editorials. … Everything really.”

What did you think when you learned that you had won?

“I was so excited.”

What will you do with the $1,000?

Kirkutis said his home suffered recently had about two inches of water in its basement, and the money will help him with replacing some flooring and carpets.