Kerry Miscavage has been named publisher of the Times Leader Media Group effective immediately.

Miscavage replaces Mike Murray, who stepped down from the position in August. She most recently served as vice president of sales and marketing for the newspaper group.

“Choosing Kerry as the next publisher of the Times Leader was a very easy decision,” Andrew Mok, one of the owners of the Times Leader, said. “She has the overall qualifications, is already actively involved in the community, had a great rapport with the staff and she bleeds Times Leader ink. I look forward to watching us grow even stronger under her guidance.”

Miscavage is a longtime Times Leader employee with deep roots in community, working at the paper for more than two decades.

She is a Wilkes University graduate and lives with her husband, Michael, in White Haven.

A longer feature will appear in the Oct. 3 edition of the Times Leader.