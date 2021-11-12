🔊 Listen to this

HAZLETON — A new, state-of-the-art cancer center will be coming to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton in 2023 on the site of the old Hazleton General Hospital School of Nursing, according to a release issued Friday.

Demolition has begun on the building that formerly housed the School of Nursing, and an official groundbreaking will be held later this year or early next year on the new cancer center. The new building will be part of the Lehigh Valley Topper Cancer Institute.

“The need is very clear, and this expansion will allow our patients to receive many of their treatments in a centralized location,” said Lehigh Valley Health Network Northwest Region president Terrance Purcell. “Our community will benefit greatly from this advanced cancer facility, and we are very proud to build upon and enhance the current cancer services we offer.”

When completed, the new center will have three floors and include physician practices, an infusion center and radiation oncology services.

At the moment, patients in need of an infusion must go to an off-site medical office, and patients needing radiation treatments must travel to other locations.

The Topper Cancer Institute offers cancer treatments and clinical trials to individuals within their own community. The Institute is one of only three cancer centers in the country participating in the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Alliance, which provides patients with additional lifesaving care options close to home.