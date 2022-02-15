🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS TWP. — Dallas School District is expanding its “Young Scholars” program down to the junior year in the High School, meaning participating students could earn 24 college credits before graduation, double the previous amount when only seniors could take advantage of it.

High School Principal Gregory Riley announced the change during a recap of the revised High School Course Description book. He also added that the four colleges working with the district will also provide opportunities for students to take college courses in the summer and winter sessions, creating a chance to earn as many as 36 college credits while still in high school.

Other changes include addition of a video production course, food nutrition course, piano II, Guitar II and Astronomy.

Middle School Principal Jeffrey Shaffer also reviewed the revised course description for that building, noting most changes are “clerical” to better describe some courses, but that the school would be introducing a new Honors English course in eighth grade that will integrate with the honors courses in higher grades.

Both course description proposals were approved during the voting session.

Soccer coach in focus

The board got an earful from at least half a dozen parents and a student criticizing the boys soccer coach and asking that he be replaced. They gave examples alleging foul language, belittling students and one case in which a team member was left behind at a game despite other team members pointing it out. The board did not comment on the issue and took no action.

The board also:

• Corrected two typographical error in prior appointments: The person appointed assistant high school track coach is Loran Napkora at pay of $3,561, and Nicole Wren was appointed 7th grade track coach, not assistant coach, at $1,272.

• Accepted the resignation of housekeeper Linda Darby, and appointed Troy Vankevich and Ariel Courter as housekeepers.

• Appointed Bruce McLeod as bus driver, employed by the contracted district transportation company G. Davis, Inc.

• Appointed substitutes Ashley Cragle, Kayla Pogash and Amber Springer.

• Appointed Brian Hilburt as Middle School assistant wrestling coach at $2,625, VanEssa Kerecman as high school head boys volleyball coach at $3,180 and Kellie Cookus as Middle School assistant softball coach at $2,671.

• Agreed to provide $9,400 in financial support for the Back Mountain Memorial Library.

• Approved final payment to Lobar, Inc. of $9,000 for the Intermediate School construction.

• Approved leave of absence for child-rearing to kindergarten teacher Tamara Broody, and appointed Kristy Rollins as long-term substitute kindergarten teacher to replace her from Feb. 15 to May 27, a a pro-rated pay of $43,111.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish