WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Thursday showed Luzerne County with 62 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death. The county’s death count is at 1,295.

The county’s total cases are now at 72,602 since the pandemic began in 2020.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 42,665 cases and 722 deaths; Monroe County has 36,586 cases and 504 deaths.

The Department of Health on Thursday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 1,816 additional positive cases of COVID-19, pushing the statewide cumulative total to 2,751,352

Weekly update

According to the CDC, as of Monday, Feb. 21:

• 76.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. This percentage reflects all 67 counties in Pennsylvania.

• 85,760 vaccine doses were administered in the past week, including:

• 33,853 booster doses administered in the past week.

• 9,635 pediatric doses administered in the past week.

• The total number of vaccines administered dropped by 21.6% compared to the previous week.

Statewide summary of COVID-19 trends over the past 7 days Monday, Feb. 14–Sunday, Feb. 20:

• The daily average number of cases was 2,608.

• The CDC ranks Pennsylvania 27th in excess deaths related to COVID-19.

• The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Feb. 21, was 27% lower than on Feb. 14.

• The percent of available adult ICU beds rose to 22.6% and available pediatric ICU beds fell to 10.9%.

• Approximately 9.9% of all staffed adult ICU beds are COVID-19 patients.

• 25.8% of all ventilators statewide are in use.

The Department of Health continues to provide the public with extensive and frequently updated data on both the COVID-19 dashboard and the vaccine dashboard. Both dashboards provide an interactive experience for the user to review statewide and local-level data updated daily.

Vaccination highlights

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.