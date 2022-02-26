🔊 Listen to this

All 41 ZIP codes tracked by the Times Leader reported fewer than 50 new cases of COVID-19 this week. It’s the first time that happened since the week of Aug. 27 last year.

The Bloomsburg code of 17815, which is almost entirely in neighboring Columbia County, again had the highest total with 49 new cases from Feb. 18 through Friday. The Wilkes-Barre code of 18702 was second highest with 46 new cases, and the Kingston code of 18704 was third with 31.

None of the other codes all or partially in Luzerne County had more that 30 cases, and 27 of them had fewer than 10.

— Mark Guydish