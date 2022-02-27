🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — How long does Pauline Bailey have to wait?

Pauline is the mother of Phylicia Thomas, who went missing 18 years ago under very disturbing circumstances.

Pauline and her family and friends say Phylicia was brutally murdered during a party in a trailer in Hunlock Township on Feb. 11, 2004. Pauline also says she knows who did it.

Now, 18 years later, Pauline waits. She waits and prays that Phylicia will be found and returned to her so she can give her daughter a proper burial,

And Pauline also waits for justice to be served.

On the 18th anniversary of Phylicia’s disappearance, Pauline and her family and friends again came together — this time for a virtual vigil via Facebook. Because of the ongoing pandemic, the virtual event was held, rather than the usual candlelight vigil on Patriot Square in Nanticoke.

Organized by family friend Judy Lorah Fisher, folks taking part in the event were asked to light a candle on Friday, Feb. 11, in Phylicia’s memory and post it to the event’s Facebook page in order to “shine our candlelight all the way to Heaven.”

Thomas was last seen on Feb. 11 2004, when she attended that party in Hunlock Township and she is presumed dead. Her body has never been recovered. Authorities have been unable to identify her killer, and no one has come forward with any compelling testimony/evidence to help investigators find Phylicia’s remains.

Today, Phylicia would be 40. Her mother, Pauline Bailey, accepts that Phylicia is dead. Her wish is to have closure.

And 18 years later, Pauline still sits in her home, waiting for the day to arrive that Phylicia has been found. Pauline wants to be able to visit Phylicia’s grave, bring flowers, sit and pray and spiritually connect with her daughter.

Every day since Phylicia went missing, Bailey, now 65, has been fighting, hoping, waiting for the day her daughter will be brought home.

Whenever I speak with Pauline, she always says there were as many as 17 people at that party who would have heard the screams and seen a body being carried out of a bedroom and out of the trailer and taken somewhere and buried.

It is very difficult for her to accept that it’s been 18 years and she is still waiting.

“We just miss her so much,” Pauline always says. “We want to finally be able to say goodbye.”

Pauline told me last year that she enjoys talking about her 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Pauline said her daughter used to love the outdoors, going camping and taking long hikes in the woods.

Pauline said Phylicia was always very friendly and she especially loved animals.

Hayley Bonk, Phylicia’s cousin, told me last year that she honestly can’t remember any time seeing Phylicia that she wasn’t smiling or laughing.

“I can’t recall ever having a bad day when she was around,” Hayley said. “She was the glue to this family, she kept us strong and together. When she first went missing, I remember crying myself to sleep. I remember having nightmares and praying she was okay.”

Hayley said above her bed hung a dream catcher. She said Phylicia was going to teach her how to make one.

“But we never got the chance to do that,” she said. “As a kid, I had many people always ask me what happened? Or where could she be? And I remember just shutting down because those very questions were ones I asked myself over and over again.”

Hayley also said that the pain of Phylicia being gone remains fresh — “like a wound that just won’t heal.”

Pauline Bailey will never forget Feb. 11, 2004 — she calls it the “day of horror” — when her daughter disappeared off the face of the earth and she and her family were devastated.

“We knew something bad had happened because she always called and checked in with each one of us,” Pauline told me.

Something very bad did happen on that cold February night. Pauline believes there are people who know what happened. She just wants someone to come forward and tell investigators what they know so that Phylicia can be found and brought back home.

Think about Pauline Bailey sitting in her home, waiting for the phone to ring.

Think about these last 18 years of waiting, of missing, of crying, of suffering.

Think about all the memories that never happened.

And think about those responsible who may still be out there enjoying life.

Hope that someone that knows something, after 18 years, let’s their conscience be their guide. Conscience is that inner feeling or voice that can guide a person to the rightness or wrongness of one’s behavior.

Pauline Bailey is waiting for your call.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle, or email at [email protected]