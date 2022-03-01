🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Tuesday showed Luzerne County with 22 new cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths. The county’s death count is at 1,304.

The county’s total cases are now at 72,794 since the pandemic began in 2020.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 42,832 cases and 725 deaths; Monroe County has 36,649 cases and 507 deaths.

The Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 1,110 additional positive cases of COVID-19, pushing the statewide cumulative total to 2,758,146.

Vaccination highlights

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.