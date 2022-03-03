🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Thursday showed Luzerne County with 53 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths. The county’s death count is at 1,313.

The county’s total cases are now at 72,894 since the pandemic began in 2020.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 42,896 cases and 731 deaths; Monroe County has 36,666 cases and 510 deaths.

The Department of Health on Thursday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 1,219 additional positive cases of COVID-19, pushing the statewide cumulative total to 2,760,617.

Weekly update

According to the CDC, as of Monday, Feb. 28:

• 76.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

• 72,750 vaccine doses were administered in the past week.

• 30,365 booster doses administered in the past week.

• 7,144 pediatric doses administered in the past week.

Statewide data

COVID-19 trends over the past 7 days Monday, Feb. 21–Sunday, Feb. 27:

• The daily average number of cases was 1,565.

• The CDC ranks Pennsylvania 27th in excess deaths related to COVID-19.

• The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Feb. 28 was 27 percent lower than on Feb. 21.

• The percent of available adult ICU beds rose to 23.5% and available pediatric ICU beds rose to 12.9%.

• Approximately 7.5% of all staffed adult ICU beds are COVID-19 patients.

• 24.0% of all ventilators statewide are in use.

Vaccination highlights

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

