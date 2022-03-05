🔊 Listen to this

All of the 41 ZIP codes tracked by the Times Leader reported fewer than 40 new cases of COVID-19 from Feb. 22 through Friday, reflecting the long decline of daily cases county-wide.

In a bit of a twist, the Luzerne County code with the highest number of cases was Hazleton’s 18202, with 37. While the neighboring code of 18201 has usually been at or near the top of the list — and was the initial county hot spot in August, 2020, when the Times Leader began tracking code data — 18202 has never topped the list until this week.

Still, it may simply mean that case counts dropped a little faster elsewhere. The second highest count was in Bloomsburg’s 17815 codes with 27. Third was Wilkes-Barre’s 18702 with 24 and fourth was the Berwick code of 18603 with 22. The Bloomsburg code is almost entirely in Columbia County, while the Berwick code is roughly split between Columbia and Luzerne counties.

All other codes had fewer than 20 cases, with a large majority of the codes — nearly three-quarters — reporting fewer than 10 cases. Six had no new cases.

