The state released standardized test results from 2020-21 Friday, and most Luzerne County schools did not hit the state averages on any of the three main groups of tests administered to elementary and high schools.

The results combine the Pennsylvania System of School Assessments (PSSA) for elementary grades and the Keystone Exams for high school students, bundling them under Math/Algebra I, English Language Arts (ELA)/Literature, and Science/Biology for each school.

Because different schools can have different grade groupings, some may not have any of the tests while others — particularly junior/senior high schools with grades 7-12 — may have some PSSAs and Keystones. This means the combined scores are not necessarily comparable between schools, even without considering demographics, which have been strongly linked to test results.

The state does not report data under certain circumstance, the most obvious being if the tests are not administered in a school, such as a kindergarten center. Results are also not reported if too few students take the test. A school with only one tested grade, for example, may not have enough students in that grade taking the test to meet a minimum number required to release the data. Even if there are enough students, the data is not reported if the test participation rate is too low.

With those caveats, a review of the data shows 10 of the 50 schools reporting data for Math/Algebra I in Luzerne County exceeded the state average of 37.3% scoring proficient or advanced. In ELA/Literature, the state average was 55% scoring proficient or better, and only 10 of 47 county schools beat that.

Luzerne County did better in the Science/Biology category, with 19 of 47 schools doing better than the state average of 63.7%. Local schools have usually done better on the science tests than the other standardized tests over the years since they were introduced.

In a media release accompanying the data, the state Department of Education said the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 impacted the results.

“Historically, standardized assessment results have been an important part of understanding school performance and our work to close achievement and opportunity gaps. But this year’s results are anything but standard. We recognize that the global COVID-19 pandemic brought tremendous challenges to the school year, impacting students, teachers and staff alike, as we worked to protect the public health and safety of everyone in our classrooms,” said Deputy Secretary for Elementary and Secondary Education Sherri Smith. “As Pennsylvania reports this federally required data, it urges caution in interpreting results given the unique learning conditions over the past few years.”

The release notes that, due to the pandemic, schools had the option to administer assessment tests at any time between the usual spring window set by the state and the following fall. “The variability in testing periods, sharply reduced student participation rates, and other factors make comparisons between school entities and across school years improper.”

“Given these circumstances, the results should not be viewed as a complete, representative sample of all students in the commonwealth, nor should a single assessment during an atypical school year be considered a true metric of student performance,” Smith said in the release. “We will continue to work closely with schools to assist in the planning and implementation of evidence-based programs.”