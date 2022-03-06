🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Soon the grass will be green, blossoms will be on the trees, Flowers will sprout from the ground, birds will be chirping, clocks will be turned ahead and taxes will be due.

Yes, spring will be sprung, the grass will rise, and I will wonder where baseball is.

Or something like that.

Yes, spring, when a young man’s heart would turn to — baseball.

Back in the day, most kids couldn’t wait to get back on the baseball diamond. we would oil our gloves over and over and we would polish our spikes. We would tape the cracked bats we would use at the Barnes Street Field and we would wait four that call — practice begins Saturday at 9 a.m.

I vividly recall that annual first day of Little League practice at Plymouth’s field on Wadham Street. The wooden fence with sponsors painted in support of the league. The narrow walkway behind the right field fence, bordered by Huber Field, home of the Shawnee Indians. And I can see Bill Seras’ candy store far away over the left field fence — if the wind blew toward home plate, we could get a whiff of that delicious chocolate.

And we would gather to practice, taking infield grounds and outfield fly balls before we would opine by one step into the batter’s box to get our swings ready for Opening Day.

It was an annual rite of spring. And as we prepared for our Little League season, we anticipated the start of the Major League Baseball season as well. Yes, Mickey Mantle would again be hitting tape-measure homers and he and his Yankee teammates — Yogi Berra, Whitey Ford, Roger Maris, Elston Howard Clete Boyer, Tony Kubek, Bobby Richardson and more — would don those pinstripes and away the season would go — “baseball, hot dogs, apple pie and Chevrolet.” Mel Allen would say “How about that,” and Phil “Scooter Rizzuto would add several “Holy cows!”

We knew their names, their numbers their battle averages, their records. We would steal the sports section of the newspaper to check box scores and statistics and schedules for starting pitchers. We would sit on our porches or lay in bed listening to the broadcasts on our transistor radios.

Baseball was the game, man. But no more. And I fear that if the owners and the players don’t soon reach a new deal, baseball may be lost forever.

And what is more frightening is that there is a good chance that not many people will care.

That is the sad state of the former America’s Pastime — baseball.

The reality is that whatever fans baseball has left, even the most avid and faithful are tired of this uncertainty. The game already struggles with serious issues like pace of play, DH or no DH, illegal substances and, don’t forget, performance enhancing drugs.

Those in charge need to realize what is at stake here — because the smart money is betting on the who gives a crap crowd, And in the end, nobody wins. Game over.

Baseball’s fan base has dramatically declined in recent decades, what with the steroids and the strikeouts and the anemic batting averages. As Charlie Harper said on “Two and a Half Men” — “Baseball was better with steroids. Heck, 14 homers is a lot today — in the ‘90s, that was a good weekend for Sammy Sosa.”

But those of us who are die-hard baseball fans — fans who can watch every pitch of every inning of every game — Opening Day means a lot. For certain, it marks the arrival of spring. But it also signifies the return of the game that we love and follow religiously.

I am lucky enough to have seen Ted Williams play and Harmon Killebrew, Rod Carew, Tony Oliva, Al Kaline, Norm Cash, Bill Freehan, Frank Robinson, Brooks Robinson, Boog Powell and many more.

When we went to Philadelphia to see the Phillies at Connie Mack Stadium we saw more stars, like Hank Aaron, Willie Mays, Roberto Clemente, Eddie Matthews, Willie McCovey, Juan Marichal, Sandy Koufax, Don Drysdale, Richie Allen, Ernie Banks and many more.

These were real baseball players — most of them Hall of Famers — who played the game the way it’s supposed to be played on real baseball fields.

The 1960s provided the very best baseball ever, in my opinion. And as we head into the 2022 season, we can only hope that there will be more authentic baseball and less analytics.

I will be glued to the TV to watch the Yankees whenever I can. I might even forgo watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy to catch the Yanks play ball. Maybe not.

We need Opening Day to happen soon. There can’t be a reduced schedule. Play 162 games, or it means nothing.

Baseball must survive.

