🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Frank Scavo will be released from federal prison on Wednesday, April 20, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website.

Scavo, who is now Inmate No. 36458-509, began serving his 60-day sentence on Monday, Feb. 21.

Scavo, 59 of Old Forge, is incarcerated at the Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution, where he is serving his sentence for his role in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C.

In January, Scavo was granted a delay in reporting due to health issues, according to his attorney Ernie Preate Jr.

Scavo was sentenced on Nov. 22, to serve 60 days in prison and Preate said Scavo had been scheduled to report to Fort Dix on Tuesday, Jan. 25, but was granted a delay due to a recent surgery.

The Federal Correctional Institution at Fort Dix is a low security federal correctional institution with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp.

In January, Preate said Scavo had undergone surgery at a Sloan Kettering facility and was scheduled for another procedure within the following two weeks.

Scavo was also fined $5,000 and he must pay $500 in restitution. Senior U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth, Washington D.C., presided in the case.

At the time of sentencing, Preate said Scavo accepted responsibility for his actions on Jan. 6, when he and hundreds of others entered the Capitol Building.

“He’s glad it’s over,” Preate said of Scavo. “He said he will do his time and that he feels the process was fair.”

Scavo organized 200 local residents to journey to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, to take part in protest against the election certification in Congress.

In September, Scavo, a former Old Forge school director, pleaded guilty to one charge, a low level misdemeanor, that carries a maximum prison sentence of six months.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.