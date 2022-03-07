🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Monday showed Luzerne County with 20 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths. The county’s death count is at 1,317.

The county’s total cases are now at 73,016 since the pandemic began in 2020.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 42,984 cases and 733 deaths; Monroe County has 36,692 cases and 511 deaths.

The Department of Health on Monday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 599 additional positive cases of COVID-19, pushing the statewide cumulative total to 2,764,085.

Vaccination highlights

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

