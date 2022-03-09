🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Wednesday showed Luzerne County with 25 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths. The county’s death count is at 1,317.

The county’s total cases are now at 73,069 since the pandemic began in 2020.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 43,029 cases and 735 deaths; Monroe County has 36,704 cases and 514 deaths.

The Department of Health on Wednesday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 1,189 additional positive cases of COVID-19, pushing the statewide cumulative total to 2,766,240.

Vaccination highlights

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

