NANTICOKE — Greater Nanticoke Area School District’s spring break will run April 14-16, exactly as scheduled, Superintendent Ron Grevera announced at the start of Thursday’s regular monthly meeting. But that’s actually unusual, he added after the meeting.

Spring break is often eaten up by snow make up days, something that has become a rarity in schools since the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020. Districts developed extensive remote-only education abilities on the Internet, and the state introduced “Flexible Instruction Days” as a recognized use of the technology, which most local districts have been taking advantage of this winter.

One change was made to the April calendar: The monthly board meeting was moved to April 21. It had been slated, as usual, for the second Thursday of the Month, but this April that will be the Thursday before Easter.

The board also:

• Accepted the resignations of Paul Gerrity and Chynna Jackson as assistant softball coaches, School Psychologist Rachel Kozich, and cleaners Bonnie Long and Serah Purcel

• Approved use of the Elementary Center gym by Nanticoke Area Little League for player tryouts March 19-20.

• Approved the purchase of two 20-inch Auto Scrubbers at a cost of $14,540, one 28-inch auto scrubber at $12,250, two Pacific Wet/Dry Vacs 18-gallon 24-inch Front Mount Squeegee at a cost of $1,680, and the Doodle Scrub Deluxe Electric Scrubber Package at a cost of $1,1115 from LJC Janitorial Distributors of Scranton pending approval to use federal COVID-19 relief funds.

• Approved a Memorandum of Understanding with the Greater Nanticoke Area Education Support Professional Association to create the post of part-time, 10-month secretary.

• Approved the posting of the following positions: Elementary K-6 teacher, night custodian, long-term substitute art teacher, school psychologist and part-time 10-month secretary.

• Appointed Brad Bunnell as high school chorus director, Jennis Bunnell as Educational Center chorus director, Daryl Kurkoski as cleaner and Diane Nardone as special education aide.

• Raised the price of faculty lunch meals to $3.95 as recommended after a Pennsylvania department of Education review. Grevera said it is a 40-cent increase.

