WILKES-BARRE — As St. Patrick’s Day approaches, I always think about how the “holiday” was celebrated in my house.

Dad was of Irish/Welsh heritage and mom was Polish. As I recall, March 17 was a day when everybody was Irish, so to speak.

The old saying in Irish households that I recall was that there are two kinds of people — the Irish and those who wish they were Irish.

Let me just say, that’s all a bunch of blarney.

In 2022, we have learned, finally, to celebrate people of all ethnicity and we continue to learn all we can about each other so we can better understand each other and celebrate with each other,

After all, it is also been said for years that variety is the spice of life, Diversity is what makes our world the best world to live in.

Now back to this St. Patrick’s Day celebrating.

I saw a recent survey that claimed that Pennsylvania finished No. 1 as the state that drinks the most on St. Patrick’s Day.

Well, that’s not quite the sort of thing we use to market ourselves when seeking to attract large employers to the Keystone State.

And I’m really not sure we can believe this ranking. Yes, there are times when it seems it is a deserving title —March 17 sure is one of those days.

As I hop into the Way Back Machine, I arrive at our dinner table on St. Patrick’s Day 1962 when dinner is being served — ham and cabbage with carrots and potatoes.

You see, my dad never wore his Irish heritage on his sleeve. Oh, he celebrated, but he did not make a big deal out of it. Nor did my mom two days later, on March 19, St. Joseph’s Day, commemorating the patron saint of Poland. Yes, I wore green on March 17 and red on March 19, but that was the extent of it.

And dad always rooted for Notre Dame’s Fightin’ Irish, as well as Penn State — a rare combination today, but one I still hold.

So as you head out for your St. Patrick’s celebration, I expect that a few more libations may be consumed.

But always, make moderation your mission. That will assure your safety and the safety of those around you, especially on the highways. And you will return next year for yet another celebration.

So whether it be wearing a shamrock, or a claddagh ring, a Celtic cross, or carrying a shillelagh, enjoy this time and be sensible in your celebration.

I have had a few Irish moments in my life that I will cherish forever.

One moment came at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City. I was there to cover the induction of Cardinal John O’Connor, who had been the Bishop of Scranton for a year before being elevated to his new prestigious position.

The cathedral was magnificent and the ceremony was awe-inspiring. Quite a day.

Yet I have never had the inkling to travel to Ireland and walk those green fields, drink pints of Guinness and wonder about it all. Plenty of friends have been there, several times actually, and they have enjoyed themselves each time — golfing, socializing, touring. Maybe some day.

So today I will get my ham and cabbage dinner and maybe a glass of Guinness. I’ll celebrate my Irish heritage and wish my old man was sitting next to me. Not because we would act up or sing some Irish tunes or do anything in excess.

We would just enjoy our meal and our beer and probably talk about the Yankees, or the Giants, or Knicks, or Notre Dame or today’s front page. Or we would watch Wheel of Fortune. Dad loved that show.

To me, being Irish is much more than socially challenging practices.

You will see on St. Patrick’s Day, everyone will appear to be a bit Irish — they will wear green, sport a few shamrocks, they will smile and they might utter, “Happy St. Patrick’s Day.”

This is a good thing because they will put aside their worries, their concerns, their problems to come out to watch a parade and show their kids how a community can get together, whether it be to celebrate the spirit of an Irish saint, a jolly old elf, a candy-giving bunny or, as in other towns, to celebrate the tomato, pierogi, or kielbasa.

I’ll leave you with my favorite Irish quote: “It’s my rule never to lose me temper till it would be detrimental to keep it.”

It reminds me of my father, who would be pushed to the absolute furthest end before yelling at me. And believe me, I did push.

Wear the green, be Irish for a day (or longer) and I hope you have a truly Happy St. Patrick’s Day.

