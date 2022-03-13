🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Sunday showed Luzerne County with 15 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.

The county’s death count is at 1,323, and its total cases are now at 73,153 since the pandemic began in 2020.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 43,093 cases and 738 deaths; Monroe County has 36,744 cases and 514 deaths.

The Department of Health on Sunday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 447 additional positive cases of COVID-19, pushing the statewide cumulative total to 2,769,588.

Vaccination highlights

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.