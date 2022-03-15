🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — The Wilkes-Barre Area School Board unanimously opted to have Arthur Breese complete the term of Board Membe Terry Schiowitz, who died last month. Breese will fill the remainder of the term through 2023.

A longtime Wilkes-Barre advocate on diversity issues, Breese currently works as director of diversity and inclusion for the Geisinger Health System. He is only the second Black member of the Wilkes-Barre Area School Board; Shawn Walker was similarly appointed to fill a vacancy and later won a full term in the election.

The board made two other moves related to the loss of Schiowitz, appointing Mark Atherton to the Joint Operating Committee that runs the Wilkes-Barre Area Career and Technical Center, and appointing James Susek as alternate member.

At the start of the meeting Superintendent Brian Costello noted the district had been forced by the COVID-19 pandemic to move to online services not only for education but also for parent teacher conferences, and that the move actually increased participation. The flexibility allowed parents to meet during lunch breaks or from work. “Participation in the sessions increased by almost 500 parents,” he said.

As a result, he said, the district continues to offer virtual meetings with parents, but he stressed parents can contact teachers to set up in-person sessions as well.”

The board also approved change orders with six contractors totaling $239,472. Of those, the majority of orders and the biggest cost was with Keystone Sports Construction, for three change orders totaling $219,023. Costello said they were mostly in relation to construction of a stadium and field house at the new high school in Plains Township. Preliminary plans for the field house changed as details were worked out and the changes reflect some repositioning of structures, but he added it is still under budget.

The board also:

• Approved an agreement with Bayada Home Health Care, Inc., to provide home health aide services at an hourly rate of $30.

• Approved a placement agreement with Wyoming Valley West School District to provide educational services for one student. Wilkes-Barre Area will pay $26,605 for each school term, on a per diem basis.

• Approved an agreement with Behavioral Health Associates/EBridge Academy Online Education to provide educational services for one student.

• Approved an agreement with 21st Century Community Learning Centers to identify students in grades 5-8 at Heights-Murray, Kistler and GAR to participate in the SHINE after school program.

• Approved an agreement with the Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA for a Power Scholars Academy Summer Program with educational services for up to 240 students grades K-5 running June 27 through Aug. 5.

• Approved a one-time sponsorship agreement with D’s Diner for a payment of $16,997 for the scorer’s table for the gymnasium at the high school.

• Approved the purchase of electrical equipment for the stadium project from Schaedler Yesco Distribution at a cost of $23,707. The purchase is being made through the state COSTAR system, which allows districts to bypass bidding requirements by buying from companies arranged through the state to assure lower prices.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish