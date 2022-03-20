🔊 Listen to this

Like Alex and Mary Kraynack before them, Charles and June Steinhauer have gone above and beyond to preserve the 12th Ward Memorial Honor Roll in their Plymouth yard.

I know this monument very well — I grew up across the street from the Kraynacks’ home, which is now owned and occupied by Charles and June.

As kids, we used to play in the shadow of the old 12th Ward Memorial Honor Roll, playing tag and Relievio and hide and seek at the corner of Reynolds and Second streets.

Truth be told, we really never gave it much thought. We were kids.

We knew our dads’ names were on there and our uncles and their friends. And we knew that they all served in World War II and fought for our country.

A labor of love

Alex “Ecky” Kraynack owned the property back then and he and his wife, “Mrs. K.,” took great care of the structure. They painted it, planted flowers and shrubbery and Ecky erected a flagpole next to it. Every morning, the American flag went up the pole and at sunset it came down. It was a very special show of true patriotism in my neighborhood.

It is one of the last of its kind in the area — a striking symbol of red, white and blue pride that has stood as a reminder of the sacrifices all the men and women of our military have made to keep us free.

Charles and June have cared for the Honor Roll and they have done a great job. And when the original became impossible to repair, Son Ae Filchak, who lived on Second Street for a few years and always marveled at the Honor Roll, donated $25,000 to purchase a permanent replacement.

The old wooden and glass Honor Roll was removed and a new one, made of bronze, now sits in the Steinhauers’ yard. All the names are there for all to see.

Every voting ward in Plymouth used to have an Honor Roll with its World War II veterans listed. They are all gone now. These monuments were seen in many towns and most, if not all are gone.

Charles and June have applied for a historical marker to be placed at the site. This should be a no-brainer. This honor roll honors all who have served. It is worthy of having a historical marker next to it.

Historical significance

Here is the text proposed for the marker:

“First dedicated on July 4th, 1943, the monument lists the names of the 163 men and woman of the Plymouth 12th Voting Ward that served during WWII. In 2015 the Honor Roll was replaced with a new monument cast with 1,100 pounds of bronze.”

“In the early 1940s there were honor rolls in the other voting wards in Plymouth Borough dedicated to recognizing the citizens of the ward that served and gave their lives during WWII. This is the last remaining of these sites and is located in what was the Plymouth Borough twelfth voting ward. The original monument was dedicated on July 4th, 1943. There were 1,000 Plymouth residents in attendance at the dedication ceremony, as reported in the Wilkes-Barre Record on July 5, 1943.

“Through the years the honor roll deteriorated and was replaced by an updated version that was dedicated on July 4, 1988. Once again, the honor roll fell to time and again needed to be replaced. The current version was dedicated on October 3, 2015, at a service that was held at American Legion Post #463 in Plymouth Borough. The monument is now cast of bronze with the hope that this reincarnation will serve as a lasting reminder of the souls not only of the Twelfth Ward, but to all who served to protect our future.”

That says it all. This application should be approved without hesitation. The 12th Ward Memorial Honor Roll stands for all veterans of all wars — for all the brave men and women who served and who, in many cases died in service to our country.

And perhaps kids will play again in the shadow of the names of real American heroes who long ago sacrificed their limbs and their lives to preserve the freedom we have always enjoyed, but too often take for granted.

Proud we all should be of all of our veterans.

