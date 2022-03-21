🔊 Listen to this

WRIGHT TWP. — The Crestwood School Board has scheduled a special meeting for Tuesday, and the agenda posted on the district website lists two items up for vote: Appointing Vito Quaglia as superintendent and Margaret Foster as assistant superintendent.

Quaglia previously worked at Wyoming Area School District, including as high school principal. He is currently listed on the Delaware Valley School District website as principal of Dingman-Delaware Elementary School. According to the agenda, he will be hired at Crestwood with an initial contract of 3 years and a starting salary of $137,500. His start date at Crestwood is “pending the release from his current employer.”

Foster is Crestwood High School Principal. According to the agenda, she will become assistant superintendent March 23 for an initial 3-year term at a starting salary of $115,000.

Foster was named Crestwood superintendent briefly in 2015 but lost the job before the appointment went into effect. In November, the board, with several members leaving in a month, picked her to replace Dave McLaughlin-Smith, who left the post after holding it for 8-1/2 years. Foster was working as Fairview Elementary Principal at the time. The new appointment was to take effect Jan. 8.

But at a meeting immediately following the annual December re-organization, several newly-sworn-in members joined some incumbents in rescinding that appointment. Foster filed a federal lawsuit but it was dismissed in March of 2017.

Quaglia will replace outgoing Superintendent Robert Mehalick, who submitted his letter of resignation to the board in January, along with Business Manager Peter Bard. Bard will be leaving April 17 to take a job with the Susquenita School District in Perry County. Mehalick accepted a job as assistant superintendent at Hazleton Area School District. Contractually he only has to stay with Crestwood for 60 days after submitting his resignation, but he promised to stay as long as necessary to assure a smooth transition.

The board has previously appointed Natasha Milazzo as business manager.

