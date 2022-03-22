🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — In a brief monthly meeting Monday night, the Joint Operating Committee that runs the Wilkes-Barre Area Career and Technical Center approved a string of expenditures for the practical nursing program, including $13,385 in nursing furniture.

That purchase is from Packet Nurse and Uses Care Act funding to buy three multi-position, four-rail bed packages at a total cost of $9,387, a bedside stat 1 mobile one-drawer cabinet for $344, and a table overbed for $152. It all comes with a three-year warranty.

The second biggest expenditure was the first of four payments for 20 Cohort 127 Complete Partnership Packages from ATI in the amount of $8,925

The board also ratified a February trip for instructors Sandy Miller and Ruth Weiscarger to Florida to attend a “Next Gen Learning NCLEX Conference” at a total estimated cost of $4,932. NCLEX is short for the National Council Licensure Exam.

The board approved membership for five instructors in Simple Nursing in Las Vegas at a total cost of $1,000, 26 virtual NCLEX-PN review courses at a cost of $5,330, the purchase of a refurbished GE MAC 5500 with cart and 18-month warranty from Jaken Medical, Inc. in Chino, Calif. at a cost of $2,490, and the purchase of Student Blanket Professional Liability Insurance Program from Mercer Consumer in Des Moines, Iowa at a cost of $2,255 from April 1 this year to April 1, 2023.

In other action, the JOC:

• Approved soliciting bids for a rotary screw air compressor for use in various shops.

• Approved the transfer of $76,200 from the General Fund into the Capital Reserve fund pending completing of the 2020-21 final audit report from Joseph R. Aliciene & CO.

• Approved a contract with US Omni & TSA Compliance Services to administer the center’s retirement plan at a cost of $1,200 annually.

• Approved renewal of the center’s participation in the state Community Eligibility Program for 2022-23. The program allows schools to offer free breakfast and lunch to all students, rather than limiting the aid to low-income students.

• Approved renewal of SSL certificates with Go Daddy for two years at a cost of $900 beginning May 30. Short for Secure Socket Layer, SSL is a security protocol creating an encrypted link between a web server and a web browser.

• Approved a service agreement with Doron Precision Systems, Inc., of Binghamton, NY, for the school simulators at a cost of $9,440 for 12 months beginning April 1.

• Added Lorraine Stella as substitute school nurse at a rate of $150 per day.

