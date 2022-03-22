🔊 Listen to this

LEHMAN TWP. — The Lake-Lehman school board approved one sports expenditure and tabled another at Monday’s monthly meeting.

The board agreed to purchase a pole vault mat, standards and cover from MF Athletics of West Warwick, Rhode Island, at a total cost of $21,495. But it tabled a track re-striping proposal from Keystone Sports Construction of Phoenixville, Pa., at a cost of $15,950. No reason was given for tabling the re-striping.

In other action, the board:

• Appointed Luke Edwards in the Luzerne Intermediate Guest Teacher Program as a per diem substitute teacher at $120 per day without benefits. The LIU provides a variety of services to area districts, and set up the Guest Teacher Program with the state to help people get emergency, short-term certifications to alleviate a state-wide substitute teacher shortage.

• Accepted the resignation of elementary music teacher Cameron King effective May 7.

• Appointed Enrico Bartolini as head boys soccer coach at a stipend of $4,170, Paul Callahan as girls soccer varsity assistant coach at $2,648, Janine Kasarda as field hockey junior high assistant coach at $3,393, Courtney Thomas as field hockey varsity assistant coach at $4,085, Tina Woronko as cross country varsity assistant coach at $1,161, Miranda Parry as girls volleyball varsity assistant coach at $2,043, and Thomas Motovidlak as golf varsity assistant coach at $1,195.

• Authorized the use of Wonders 2023 from McGraw Hill as a pilot reading program for selected classrooms in grades 1 and 3 at no cost.

