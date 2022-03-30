🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE —Wilkes-Barre Area School district has announced dates for kindergarten at the elementary schools. The district main phone number is 570-826-7111. There are also links for each school on the website www.wbasd.k12.pa.us under the “upcoming events” part of the home page.

Registration will be held from 9:00-11:45 and 1:00-2:45 on the following days:

• Heights Murray Elementary School: May 9 and 10, 2022 (ext: 6101)

• Daniel J. Flood Elementary School: May 11 and 12, 2022 (ext: 4101)

• Dr. David Kistler Elementary School: May 16 and 17, 2022 (ext: 7101)

• Solomon/Plains Elementary School: May 18 and May 19, 2022 (ext: 3301)

• Dodson at Mackin Elementary School: May 20, 2022 (ext: 2301)

Students will register at his/her perspective school based on territory. Parent/legal guardian and the child being registered must be present at the time of registration. Children registering must be five years old by Sept. 1, 2022. Parent/legal guardian must bring their photo identification, the child’s birth certificate, immunization records, current physical, and two current proofs of parent/legal guardian’s residency (current utility bills, lease agreement, insurance policy, bank statement, pay stub).

