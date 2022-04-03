🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Well, I decided to go back into the game — the trout fishing game, that is.

Yep, got my license, a new ultra-light rod and reel, some 4-pound test line, some small hooks and sinkers, some red worms and mealworms and salmon eggs and I’m ready to go.

Actually, I went yesterday — it was Opening Day.

I can tell you that it was good to be fishing in a stream, trying to lure a wily trout to take my bait. Not sure if I was successful, but I know it was fun.

So this return to trout fishing got me thinking back to when I was a kid and I wanted to go fishing. I needed to learn how and there was one person I knew could teach me everything I needed to learn — Alex “Ecky” Kraynack.

Ecky lived across the street from me. He and his wife, Mary — affectionately known as “Mrs. K” — were like grandparents to me. All my biological grandparents passed away before I was born, so Ecky and Mrs. K filled that void for me.

When I first got up the nerve to ask Ecky if he would taker me fishing, well, I recall he wasn’t exactly enthusiastic about the idea. But he agreed anyway.

What followed were many lessons and trips to Lake Silkworth, North Lake and Harveys Lake. At the age of about 11, I learned about the joy of fishing, thanks to Ecky — a man with the patience of a saint. Ecky would take me fishing and we would fish for trout, bass, blue gills and even some walleye.

There was this one time that is forever etched in my memory bank. We were at Lake Silkworth and my spinning reel kept getting birds’ nests, and Ecky would untangle them, usually cutting then line and starting over.

Well, one too many occurrences prompted the usually mild-mannered Ecky to remove the reel from my pole and toss it into the lake. Ecky then handed me a closed-face reel and all was well.

Then there was the time Ecky made a beautiful arching cast, only to have a duck — in mid-flight, mind you — catch the lure in its beak. Until that moment on a quiet Harveys Lake, I had never known just how loud a duck could screech.

But that’s fishin.’

Since I was a kid, I always dreamed of going to Canada to fish. Ecky would make an annual trip to Canada with a bunch of his fishing buddies. They would go to Sharbot Lake, a place I’ve seen signs for, but have never been to. Some day I will go there just to see that lake.

All I know is that Mrs. K would tell us neighborhood kids that Ecky would be home soon from his trip and we would wait on the corner of Reynolds and Second streets for him to return with the bounty. When Ecky and his buddies did return, they would take several silver coolers from the back of Ecky’s silver-blue Ford station wagon and set them on the ground.

All of us would just stand there, wide-eyed, waiting to see what was inside. There were walleye, trout and pike on ice staring back at us. Ecky would let us pick them up and look at them. Every year — usually in mid-June — this would be the highlight for the neighborhood kids.

And those really were very special times for me, as I am certain all of you have similar memories of growing up during the best of times.

There are many stories about growing up in the 1950s and 1960s and I have related many of them here. But after another recent visit to the old neighborhood, I just can’t stop thinking about how lucky I was to have grown up in that neighborhood with those very special neighbors.

I never knew any of my grandparents, but I have heard some stories about them. But even the storytellers — my mom, dad, aunts and uncles — are all gone now. So are most of the pictures, although I have a couple of them that I cherish and often stare at and wonder what they were really like.

So for a kid in Plymouth, I was very fortunate to live across the street from the Kraynacks. I still fondly recall many times when I visited with them, learned from them and marveled at them.

Ecky taught me how to tie a hook — wrap the line around five times, then tie it and always crimp the knot so it doesn’t come loose.

Ecky taught me how to bait a hook, how to cast, how to retrieve a lure, how to be careful when landing a fish and returning it to the lake unharmed.

Ecky told me stories of his lifetime of fishing. He taught me to always be courteous. He told me to pick worms at night after a rainfall and to keep them in a dark box until they were needed.

Like my dad, Ecky was a patriot through and through. The War Memorial Honor Roll that he cared for in his yard for decades is still there — although it is a brand-new bronze replica of the old wooden one. But Ecky made it clear to us neighborhood kids that we weren’t allowed to play near it and that we should always be respectful of veterans who served our country. A flagpole stood next to the Honor Roll. It’s still there, too, now cared for by my dear friends Charles and June Steinhauer.

So when I dropped my baited line into the water Saturday, Ecky was with me — as was all the knowledge he gave me.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle, or email at [email protected]