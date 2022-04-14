🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — Wyoming Valley West School Board adopted a revised dress code policy at Wednesday’s monthly meeting, but Superintendent Dave Tosh said it largely remains the same as the provisional code put in place at the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board also awarded bids for art supplies to seven companies totaling $20,347, and for janitorial supplies to five companies totaling $7,824. The art supply contracts were $8,891 to Dick Blick Co., $4,285 to Kurtz Bros., $278 to Metco, $2,522 to National Art & School Supplies, $697 to Phillips Supply Co., $2,987 to Pyramid School Products, and $687 to School Specialty.

The janitorial supply contracts were $960 to Central Poly Corp., $2,515 to LJC Distributor of Fuller Brush, $207 to Metco, $1,226 to Pennsylvania Paper and Supply Co., and $2,915 to Phillips Supply Co.

The board also:

• Approved a contract with KDP Digital Photography to handle the high school yearbook photography.

• Approved the advertisement for bids on interscholastic sports supplies and paper and general supplies.

• Extended the agreement with Aramark for cafeteria services for 2022-23, with the company guaranteeing the district will get at least $107,000 for the year. The contract notes that’s a minimum return and that in the past the money the district made through Aramark was considerably higher than the minimum. The guarantee for 2018-19, for example, was $85,000, while the final return was $535,530.

• Added Ann Saxton and Kylee Laudenslager to the substitute list.

• Accepted the resignations due to retirement of Middle School English teacher Anne Crompton at the end of this school year, transportation director Kim Marie Alfano effective June 29, plumber/maintenance worker Ronald Kobusky effective June 21, aide Barbara Romashko effective June 4, and custodian Stanley J. Stelevich effective June 30.

• Appointed Sheila Glaser as cleaner at $12 per hour, Sara Furbush as autistic support aide at $12 per hour, Lyn Klingerman as floating nurse assistant at $100 per day, Margaret Sitler as autistic support aide at $12 per hour, Monica Sterling as emotional support aide at at $12 per hour, Ritalynn Palchanis as emotional support aide at $12 per hour, and Mary Ann Sarris as computer aide, and Jennifer Bullock as School Board secretary/Superintendent’s secretary effective July 1.

• Accepted the resignations of personal care aide Julia Jonelunas, computer aide Kynia Pugh, E-support aide Jamie Bartoo, cleaning person Vaun Territo, personal care aide Heather Ostroski, autistic support aide Tara Butry and custodian James Wilkins.

• Approved a legal settlement of an unfair labor practice filed by the support staff union for an unnamed employee in the amount of $8,000.

