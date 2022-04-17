🔊 Listen to this

Nanticoke Area school students listened as Eileen Miller told the story of how her son Paul Miller was killed by a distracted semi-truck driver who was reaching for his cell phone when he ran over Miller’s car.

Eileen Woelkers Miller points to a photo of her son Paul Miller’s car after being run over by a distracted driver in 2010, while speaking at Nanticoke Area High School several years ago. Paul Miller was driving home when a semi truck ran over his car while the truck’s driver was trying to reach for his cellphone.

Eileen Miller showed these photos at Greater Nanticoke Area High School several years ago, showing her son, Paul Jr., who was killed when a distracted driver drove his tractor-trailer into Paul’s car. The photos show the scene and Paul’s mangled car.

WILKES-BARRE — I realize it is Easter Sunday and my sincere hope is that you all are having a blessed celebration with your family and friends gathered around a bountiful table.

But this topic is one that must be discussed and the message herein must be heard loud and clear.

The topic is “distracted driving” and how it has caused far too many deaths and injuries that lave left many families and friends suffering tremendous and tragic loss.

Such as my dear friend Eileen Woelkers Miller, who has fought long and hard for the passage of HB37 — The Enhanced Driver Responsibility Legislation for Safety on our Roads Act.

Miller’s son, Paul, was killed by a distracted driver in July 2010. Eileen has dedicated her life to speaking to high school kids, legislators and anyone else who will listen about the evils of distracted driving.

I’ve seen her in action and I have heard her impassioned speech. She has managed to take her personal tragedy and use it to educate and convince students and adults about distracted driving and I know she has gotten though to many in her audiences.

But the problem of distracted driving continues.

Eileen says life is all about choices.

“What will your choice be?” she asks everyone. “Be safe and arrive alive.”

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, but to Eileen, every day is about distracted driving awareness.

“Please, please, don’t ever let your loved one become a memory,” she says. “Turn off your phone. Keep your eyes on the road, your hands on the wheel, and mind on the task. Just drive. N0 phone calls, no texts, no Snapchat, no TikTok is worth a precious life.”

AAA: It’s not the phone alone

Cell phones remain the main cause of distracted driving fatal, but not the only cause.

Given that April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, AAA wants motorists to be aware that, despite perceptions to the contrary, cellphones are not to blame for many of the fatal crashes involving a distracted driver.

“This is not to say that cell phones are not a significant and potentially deadly distraction, but many other distractions are also cause for concern,” said Jana Tidwell, spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic.

According to the latest federal crash data, confirmed smartphone use accounts for about 12 percent of all fatal crashes involving a distracted driver. Although it is widely accepted that distracted driving crashes caused by cellphone use are highly under-reported, the data clearly indicates there are many other distractions that warrant attention as well.

“There is no doubt that drivers are uniquely and dramatically distracted by their phones, but AAA wants to take this moment to remind drivers that the list of other distracting behaviors is long — too long,” Tidwell said. “And too many lives are being lost as a result.”

In fact, AAA says there are 18 possible causes of distracted driving listed on the standardized crash reporting forms investigators are required to fill out – and only three of them refer to a mobile phone.

Other distractions include those caused by passengers, drivers adjusting climate or audio controls, reaching for something, eating or drinking and distracting activity outside the vehicle, such as a crash scene.

An analysis of data from the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety (AAAFTS) revealed that taking your eyes off the road for more than two seconds doubles your risk of a crash.

By the numbers

AAA says fatalities on our nation’s roadways have jumped dramatically in the last few years.

Due to incomplete and likely under-reported data, no one knows exactly how many fatal crashes are caused by driver distraction.

However, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimates that driver distraction is a factor in almost 9% of fatal crashes.

Analysis of the latest data from NHTSA’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS) found that:

• In 2020, there were more than 3,000 people killed in motor vehicle crashes involving drivers reported by the police as distracted.

• Of those killed in crashes reported as involving a distracted driver, almost 20% were between the ages of 25-35.

• In Pennsylvania in 2020, distracted driving was a factor in more than 11,000 crashes and 43 fatal crashes. (Source: PennDOT)

AAA is urging drivers to put their phones down, look up and limit all distractions. Fully focus on driving. Do not let anything divert your attention, actively scan the road, use your mirrors and watch out for pedestrians and cyclists.

Stay focused. Stay safe. Stay alive.

Don’t text and drive. Don’t drive distracted.

Please.

