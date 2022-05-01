🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — As soon as I heard that Sandy Beach was for sale, I fired up the Way Back Machine and returned to 1969 and it was all good again.

It was Friday evening and we were standing in front of C. Matus News on West Main Street, Plymouth, holding up the parking meters and watching the world go by. We were passing time until we headed out to Harveys Lake for the dance.

We would jump in the car and head over the mountain. We would arrive at “the Beach” as hundreds of other kids just like us were arriving and walking up the steps to the second floor dance hall.

As we walked up those steps, we could hear the music — Eddie Day & the Nightimers were wailing away and the dance floor was packed. “Gimmee Some Lovin,” “Louie Louie,” and “I Got a Line On You,” were our favorites.

We would work up a sweat and at intermission, we would run down the steps, onto the beach and into the cool waters of Harveys Lake. We would still be pretty damp when we returned to the dance floor, but it didn’t matter.

This was fun, fun, fun til my daddy took the Valiant away.

Or something like that.

These days, sometimes it feels like the only thing left of those halcyon days and nights at Sandy Beach is the water. Gone are nearly all of the fun places that everybody used to frequent back in the day.

Sandy Beach and Hanson’s once featured great dance halls. Both are gone for years now. Sandy Beach no longer has the public beach area with its white sand that was home to hundreds of beach blankets and transistor radio-listening kids. And the Sandy Beach Drive-In Theater screen is also long gone.

As I often drive around the lake, I see all the dock parties with families and friends gathered to have cookouts and frolic in the water. They are a reminder of just how much fun the lake was and still can be.

I’m not sure how the public will ever be welcomed back to the lake. But it sure would be nice to have some public access, either through a new venue or restaurant, or, yes, a dance hall at Sandy Beach.

Those of us of the Baby Boomer era fondly recall those great dances of Eddie Day and Joe Nardone and their bands. We danced all night. We learned so much. We grew socially. We found answers to many questions we were afraid to ask about — well, about a lot.

I often think about all the crowds and the fun and the music and I can still hear and see it all in my mind. I put the 1960s station on the radio and I hear songs that we danced to back then. Yeah, I know I sound like a grumpy old man longing for those good old days — but the fact is, they really were our good old days.

We didn’t have much back then, compared to today. But we had it all where it counts most — in school, at home, in the neighborhood. Whether it was on the street corner, in the pool hall, in the school yard, or at the dinner table, we learned about life in the best of ways.

And at places like Sandy Beach, we learned how to dance, socialize and have fun.

Every time I drive past what Sandy Beach used to be, I recall where we would lay out and soak up the sun’s rays while listening to WARM the Mighty 590 play the songs of the day.

I remember arriving at the beach one Friday night for a dance with three of my pals loaded into my 1966 Pontiac GTO — powder blue with a white rag top. A beautiful car, but a terrible machine. Anyway, I pulled into a space by the drive-in and somehow the car stopped — all four wheels were off the ground — the chassis was resting on the elevated ground.

We all laughed as we pushed the car backwards until the rear tires returned to the ground.

For kids just out of high school and still trying to figure out what the world had to offer, these were the best of times.

Back then, after the beach dance, it was off to Elby’s on Route 11 for a Slim Jim or a Big Boy platter. Melba was our favorite waitress because she understood us and tolerated us. She knew we were harmless.

Sometimes we would stop at Dwyer’s Lunch on East Main Street, or the Lark Diner for a Cheeseburger Royale — oh, those greasy fries were so delicious. Dwyer’s featured “Sober Up Soup,” not that we under-aged people would ever need that. Wink wink.

We really did have fun back in the day. And we were innocents trying to figure out the world. We were always behaved and we always had fun.

Whatever Sandy Beach becomes will never see it return to what it was.

And what it meant to an entire generation of kids finding their way in life.

