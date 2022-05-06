🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — In an special morning meeting Friday with members attending virtually, the Luzerne County Community College Board of Trustees approved a three year contract for 128 unionized faculty and staff employees that included a 3% salary increase each year and no changes to benefits.

The new contract is effective from Sept. 1 of this year to Aug. 31, 2025. It replaces a contract that originally was set to expire two years ago, but the trustees had opted to extended that contract through August of this year rather than negotiate a new deal during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a meeting reflecting the changes brought on by the pandemic, none of the attending trustees was actually in the room of the Educational Conference Center. College President Thomas Leary sat at the head of tables set into the U-shape typically arranged for board meetings, but the chairs were empty as trustees appeared on a large screen via Zoom to unanimously approve the contract.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish