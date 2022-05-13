🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — The Greater Nanticoke Area School Board on Thursday passed a proposed final budget with a 5.2% property tax increase, the maximum allowed by state law without voter approval or a state exemption.

The proposed budget, which must be passed by the end of May, is not the final budget, which must be passed by the end of June, and the numbers could change.

Business Manager Tom Melone said the proposed budget does not include any increase in state education funding. Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, has proposed a big increase in money but it is not clear how much, if any of it, will get through the Republican controlled legislature.

Melone also said the projections show the district taking in about $1.1 million more than it spends in 2022-23, which would boost the fund balance to about $3.1 million.

The proposed budget raised property taxes from 12.4473 mills to 13.0945 mills. A mill is a $1 tax for every $1,000 of assessed value. The proposed budget sets expenditures at just under $35.7 million.

The board also approved a resolution to issue general obligation bonds. Melone said the total being borrowed is $3 million with repayment spread from 2023 to 2046. The average annual increase in debt service will be about $150,000. Superintendent Ron Grevera said the money will be used for field house renovations, turf for the field and a new rubberized track. He also noted the district has received two Local Share Grants from the state — money acquired through legalized gambling — totalling $900,000 for the project.

And the board approved an Act 93 Administrator Compensation plan running from July 1 this year through June 30, 2027. Act 93 is the state law that defines how employment terms for administrators are set up. Grevera said the deal includes a 4% annual raise and covers 13 employees.

‘Time for me to move on’

In a move that prompted emotional reactions, Board Vice President Ken James gave the Athletic Committee Report, then announced it was his last night as that committee’s chair as he was resigning the post, though staying on the board. All of the other six board members present voted against his resignation, prompting him to give some comments while, at one point, appearing to hold back tears.

Noting he has been on the board for 25 years and served as athletic committee chair for most of that time, James said sports is often the most “volatile” aspect in the district, with frequent criticism of board choices. “A lot of times parents aren’t objective.” He alluded to arguments the board has in executive session behind closed doors.

“Things over the years have built up,” he said. “The number one thing I always wanted was what was best for our athletes.

“It’s just my limit. It’s time for someone else to chair the committee,” he said. “I appreciate the nay votes, but it’s time for me to move on.”

Other board members remained silent until Board President Tony Prushinski said the board would accept his resignation. James left immediately after the meeting without comment.

Other action

The board also:

• Approved a deal with M&J Excavation, Inc. to mill asphalt in the upper stadium parking lot at a cost not to exceed $12,000.

• Accepted a quote from Rice Food Equipment and Consulting, Inc. for one Combi electric Oven at a cost not to exceed $23,238. The purchase is being made through the state COSTAR program, which allows districts and municipalities to buy equipment at a price already set by the state, avoiding the need to seek bids.

• Appointed girls basketball coaches — Ed Grant as head coach, Brian Reed as assistant I, Lindsay Quinn as assistant II, Bill Goodman as assistant III, Len Paczkowski Assistant IVa at half salary and Kayla Aufiero as assistant IVb at half salary.

• Appointed Sterling Kepp as football assistant IIIa coach at half salary, John Pietryzk Jr. as strength coach, and Mark Matusek as boys soccer coach.

• Approved posting for two K-12 physical education teachers, a K-12 art teacher, a K-12 music teacher, and a K-12 special education teacher.

• Accepted the retirement of health and physical education teacher Brenda Sowa.

• Appointed Richard Yale as cleaner.

• Appointed Malik Smith, Lynn Headman and Heidi Grabko as drivers for contractor Keystone Valley Transportation.

