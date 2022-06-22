Area native called ‘five-tool political athlete’

Axiom Strategies is proud to announce two accolades earned at the American Association of Political Consultants (AAPC) Campaign Excellence Awards: “Most Valuable Player of the Year” for Kristin Davison’s exceptional leadership as a senior strategist on Glenn Youngkin’s campaign for Virginia Governor and “Campaign of the Year,” recognizing Axiom’s successful work for the Youngkin campaign.

Axion founder and CEO Jeff Roe had this to say of Davison, who grew up in the Back Mountain: “Kristin Davison is a five-tool political athlete, a true and rare MVP. She works hard – she is always the first one in and last one out. She understands data – not just polling and analytics, but how to apply, measure, and utilize data metrics. She understands messaging – when to attack, when to retreat, where to pick her battles, and how to message to voters.”

“Kristin can manage teams – she excels at building a team and getting the most out of every teammate, from all-star VIPs, to vendors, to grassroots volunteers. And Kristin can manage candidates – whether a veteran congressman or first-time candidate, she has a grace and steely-eyed determination that gives them the confidence to follow her direction and trust her advice and counsel.”

Davison is also a past recipient of AAPC’s 2019 “40 Under 40” Award. She has over a decade of campaign and policy experience, from local mayoral races to national presidential campaigns, from the White House to the British House of Commons.

Most recently, Davison served as senior strategist to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s historic 2021 winning Virginia gubernatorial campaign and is a top strategist on David McCormick’s U.S. Senate campaign. During the 2020 election cycle, Davison worked with over two dozen candidates and campaigns. She helped recruit more Republican women to run for office, from school board to Congress, which resulted in the election of two new Republican female members of Congress.

Prior to joining Axiom, Davison was the campaign manager on numerous statewide campaigns and issue initiatives across the country. She was the Director of Surrogates on Senator Marco Rubio’s 2016 presidential campaign and the Senior Advisor to Senator Roy Blunt’s winning 2016 reelection campaign, where she also spearheaded the 2016 Missouri Victory program that resulted in a sweep of all statewide Republican candidates on the ballot.

Davison studied political science, but the foundation of her education came during her time as Chief of Staff for former Deputy Chief of Staff to President George W. Bush, Karl Rove. At Karl Rove and Company, she worked with statewide, national, and international campaigns, political groups, Fox News, and the Wall Street Journal. She also led the research, editing, and marketing of the two national best-selling books, “Courage and Consequence: My Life as a Conservative in the Fight” and “The Triumph of William McKinley: Why the Election of 1896 Still Matters.” She is a graduate of Catholic University of America and resides in Alexandria, VA.

The AAPC is America’s largest and only bipartisan network of political professionals and the Campaign Excellence Awards are a longstanding tradition of the AAPC, recognizing individuals who have significantly contributed to the success of a candidate or public affairs campaign and whose conduct has been consistent with the Professional Code of Ethics of the AAPC.