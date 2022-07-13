🔊 Listen to this

YATESVILLE — In a brief meeting Tuesday that had been rescheduled a week earlier than previously arranged, the Pittston Area School Board approved the execution of applicable lease documents with First American for the purchase of 1,500 Chromebooks. The total cost is $494,935, paid in equal installments annually for four years.

Superintendent Kevin Booth said after the meeting that it was a routine replacement done every four years.

The board also voted to transfer two substitute workers initially hired using federal COVID-19 relief grant money to full-time positions: Michael Capone from COVID substitute to middle school reading and Marine Kusavitch to middle school emotional support. Booth said the arrangement when COVID substitutes were hired was that they would have priority when positions open.

And the board also appointed Brian T. Kelly CPA & Associates, LLC, to do the annual single audit and tax collector audit for three years: 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24, at an annual cost of $22,500. There is an additional cost of $3,500 for the first year to implement several new accounting requirements set by the Governmental Accounting Standards Board and Statements of Standards issued by the Auditing Standards Board.

